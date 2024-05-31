Man killed in Fort Wayne single-vehicle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Fort Wayne on Friday morning, according to a news release by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

At 8:50 a.m. Friday, Fort Wayne officers responded to a vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Amber Road. Jefferson Boulevard is also known as Hoosier Heartland Highway and U.S. 24.

Preliminary information indicates that a vehicle was traveling westbound on Jefferson Boulevard and began to hit construction barrels along the road. The driver lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Amber Road. Once control was lost, the vehicle left the road and flipped over multiple times before crashing into a utility pole, causing live wires to fall.

Investigators are unsure at this time what caused the driver to lose control. The driver was identified as an adult male.

Utility crews and the Fort Wayne Fire Department arrived to the scene, and turned off power to the wires. Paramedics pronounced the driver dead at the scene. Jefferson Boulevard remains closed between Homestead Road and Amber Road until the scene is processed.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.