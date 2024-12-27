Mishawaka man dead after single-vehicle crash in La Porte County

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Mishawaka man was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in La Porte County, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

At 7:58 a.m. Thursday, La Porte deputies responded to the 5000 block of U.S. 20 on a report of a single personal injury crash.

Investigators believe a blue 2012 Ford being driven by Caleb Tekker, 20, of Mishawaka, Indiana, was driving east on U.S. Highway 20 near County Road 500 East, and upon approaching slower traffic, Tekker attempted to pass two slower vehicles by traveling into the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 20. Tekker crossed back through the grass median, across the eastbound lanes, and off the roadway, striking a large concrete barrier on the property of the La Porte County Highway Department.

Tekker was declared dead at the scene.

Toxicology test results are pending, and speed is believed to be a factor in the incident.