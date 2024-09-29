73-year-old woman hit by train in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — This story has been updated to include information about the victim.

A 73-year-old woman was struck and killed by a train near an industrial area in western Indiana, authorities said Sunday.

A spokesperson with Norfolk Southern told News 8 that the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday on the tracks at North 12th and E streets in Richmond.

An update from the Richmond Police Department says officers arrived at the scene and located the woman at the scene. She was rushed to the hospital, but later died from her injuries.

Norfolk Southern says no members of the train crew were injured.