Semi fire shuts down I-69 NB outside Fishers, blocking traffic for several hours

A semi trailer fire stopped traffic on I-69 NB outside of Fishers for several hours early in the morning of May 22, 2024. (Provided Photo/Fishers Police Department via X)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A semi fire has blocked all lanes of Interstate 69 northbound just north of Fishers for several hours Wednesday morning, the Indiana Department of Transportation says.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. between Brooks School and Cyntheanne roads. That’s between the 209.6 and 210.4-mile markers by the Campus Parkway and Olio Road exit.

Viewer footage shared with News 8 shows a semi truck unhitched from a trailer as the back end of the trailer is consumed in flames. The Fishers Police Department said in a post on X that no one was injured.

The fire had blocked the highway for over seven hours. By noon, INDOT says traffic was fully reopened.

It was unclear what exactly caused the fire.

News 8 has reached out to Indiana State Police for more information.