Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old last seen Aug. 28

Ronald Bowling (Provided Photo/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Gregg Montgomery
LA PORTE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for a 66-year-old man last seen more than a week ago.

Ronald Bowling was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office described the man as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 28 in La Porte. He was wearing a cowboy hat with polka dots; a white shirt; and black shorts.

La Porte is about halfway between Gary and South Bend in northern Indiana.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office at 219-326-7700 or 911.

