Silver Alert canceled after 83-year-old man found safe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police canceled a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man after he was located.

Just before 12 p.m. Monday, the Marion Police Department updated an earlier Facebook post and announced that Merrill Andrews had been located. The department also thanked the community for its help.

Andrews, who has dementia and diabetes, walked away from his care home in Marion early Sunday morning and police believed he was in extreme danger.

