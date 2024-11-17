South Bend officer arrested for domestic battery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A South Bend police officer was arrested Sunday after an early morning incident that occurred off-duty, the South Bend Police Department said in a news release.

On Sunday, the South Bend Police Department was alerted of a possible domestic incident involving a South Bend officer. After investigating, Officer David Finn, 35, was arrested on a preliminary charge of misdemeanor domestic battery. Finn is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Finn was relived of all police duties pending further criminal and internal investigations.

According to the department, Finn was sworn in as a South Bend officer in July 2022, and has been on restrictive duty due to an investigation surrounding a separate, off-duty incident.