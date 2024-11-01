Swifties descend on IND airport for Eras Tour concerts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Swifties arriving at Indianapolis International Airport will be welcomed by the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana.

The Girl Scouts will craft and trade over 3,000 friendship bracelets to foster a sense of community among fans.

Sarah Easley, a North Carolina Swiftie, said from the airport about the three concerts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, “It’s fascinating because we didn’t think we were ever going to go to an Eras Tour stop, and now, knowing it’s the last U.S. one, it’s an extra little treat on top of it!”

Tens of thousands of Swifties will be arriving in the Circle City for the big Taylor Swift Eras Tour. Airline partners have risen to the challenge, increasing flight capacity to ease the surge in demand.

Erin Melanson, a North Carolina Swiftie, said, “We had a delayed flight. We were all sitting on the plane, got to talking, and there was like 10ish other Swifties on the back of the plane with us. So, we ganged up and were determined to get on our next flight no matter what ran through the Charlotte airport, and we made it!”

As Swifties made their way through the Indianapolis airport terminals, they were welcomed with female musicians’ soulful sounds and the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana crafting and trading bracelets.

Lauren Palmer, director of communications for Girls Scouts of Central Indiana, said “Our Girl Scouts are so excited to interact with Swifties and many other fellow Girl Scouts from different states and countries. We are excited for them to meet new people, show off their handywork with their bracelets, and continue making and trading bracelets throughout the weekend!”

Texas Swiftie Ana Canson said, “I hope we see Travis Kelce because he doesn’t play until Monday. I’m also hoping she announces (the album) ‘reputation,’ so we’ll see!”

Texas Swiftie Ken Canson said, “We’re just seeing what the town holds with all the Swiftie stuff! So, I’m pretty excited about it!”

Airport officials were closely monitoring the anticipated surge in outbound travel. Early Sunday and Monday morning will be the busiest after the concert, with about 21,000 projected passengers departing.