35°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
35° Indianapolis

Fire causes $200K worth of damage to south side home

Indianapolis firefighters on the scene of a house fire on East Stop 10 Road on Indy's south side on Nov. 26, 2024. (WISH Photo)
Indianapolis firefighters on the scene of a house fire on East Stop 10 Road on Indy's south side on Nov. 26, 2024. (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No one was injured after a fire broke out at a home on Indianapolis’ south side early Tuesday morning.

Online police reports show the Indianapolis Fire Department was called to a home in the 3900 block of East Stop 10 Road around 2:30 a.m. to investigate a residence fire. That’s in the Southport area near East Southport Road and South Sherman Drive.

Firefighters later told News 8 that they arrived and found fire coming from the single-family home.

It was unclear what caused the fire or how long it took to put it out, but IFD says it caused around $200,000 worth of damage.

News 8 photographer Jeff Clayton was at the scene, and says the front of the home and parts of the attached garage appeared to have smoke and fire damage throughout.

They did not say if anyone was home when the fire broke out.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Bargersville firefighters rescue trapped cat
Local News /
Pacers’ trio leads Indiana to...
Indiana Pacers /
Ball State falls to Richmond
College Basketball /
Charlie Rose, 3 women settle...
Business /
Family-friendly science experiments to try...
News /
Tasty Takeout: West Fork Whisky...
News /
Frankfort police arrest man on...
Crime Watch 8 /
InnoPower CEO reflects on Nigeria...
Multicultural News /