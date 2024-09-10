Indianapolis Monthly: Tasting the best of the city

Indianapolis Monthly’s Best Restaurants event is just around the corner, taking place on Monday, September 23, at one of Indy’s hottest venues, The Stutz. It’s a celebration of the Circle City’s finest chefs!

Executive Chef Sean Day from Vicino Indy and Abby Broderick from Indy Monthly joined us to share more information.

The event will showcase a by-the-bite tasting experience, highlighting new Best Restaurants as seen in Indianapolis Monthly’s September issue.

Attendees will enjoy unlimited small plate tastes from the participating restaurants, with two drink tickets included in each general admission.

For those looking for something extra, VIP tickets are available for $75, offering an additional drink ticket and early access to the event starting at 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $50, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

The entire community is invited to experience the best Indy has to offer, with a variety of sweet treats, local vendors, and cocktails from well-known brands. Participating restaurants include:

Amara

Beholder

Bluebeard

Borage

Cheeky Bastards

Commission Row

Duke’s Indy

Julieta Taco Shop

Tinker Street

Vicino

Wisanggeni Pawon

And many more!

Tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss out! Get yours now at indianapolismonthly.com/bestrestaurants.