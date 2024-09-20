Inductees announced for Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame

Sailors salute the American flag during the morning playing of the National Anthem, (Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A pair of World War I heroes are on the list of new inductees into the Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame announced the 15 members of its 2024 class Friday morning.

Among the 2024 inductees are two Indiana natives who played critical roles in World War I.

Paul Frank Baer, who was born in Fort Wayne, fought with both the French and U.S. militaries during the war.

Baer is widely celebrated as the first ‘flying ace’ in the U.S. armed services, credited with downing nine enemy aircraft from 1918 to the end of the war.

Baer was also held as a prisoner of war by Germany for six months after his own plane was shot down.

Maurice Edwin Shearer, an Indianapolis native, was a Marine Corps Brigadier General in World War I.

Shearer led Marines in the attack on Belleau Wood in France in 1918, driving German forces completely out of the forest and ending one of the bloodiest battles of the war.

Shearer was awarded the Navy Cross and Distinguished Service Cross for the battle. He is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Full list of the 2024 Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame Class:

Paul Frank Baer (deceased), Fort Wayne

Aletha Calloway, Indianapolis

Donald Ray Canaday, Fishers

Paul Michael Cauley, Indianapolis

Thomas Gantz Cassady (deceased), Owen County

Gerald L. Clewlow, Evansville

Norris Furman Dendy (deceased), Indianapolis

Andrew Jacobs JR (deceased), Indianapolis

Lester H. Keller, Jasper/Shoals

Arno Childs Land (deceased), Windfall

Ralph Hayward Richards, Indianapolis/Fishers

Maurice Edwin Shearer (deceased), Indianapolis

Philip Max Spreuer (deceased), Lagrange

Michael Ray Tomes, Greenwood

James Milton Thompson, Carmel

2024 is the 11th year for the Hall of Fame, which includes 158 inductees.

The formal induction ceremony is scheduled for November 12, 2024 in Indianapolis. Tickets may be purchased by clicking here.