Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Kid-ing with Kayla: Why May is “mayhem” for parents

by: Kayla Sullivan
Posted: / Updated:

Kid-ing with Kayla: Parents entering the month of May beware, it’s a busy time of year! Between end of the year awards, sporting events, recitals, graduations, school projects and parties, you’re not likely to have any free time. Oh, and don’t forget those end of the school year teacher gifts!

The Holderness Family on TikTok calls this month “Maycember” referring to the hustle and bustle of December in May.

@theholdernessfamily

Busy like Christmas but we’re still in May 🎶 #parody #parenting

♬ original sound – The Holderness Fam

Last year, I called this month May Mayhem in a TikTok asking parents if they have “had their May mental breakdown yet?”

@kaylareporting

Have you had your May mental meltdown yet? #fyp #May #parenting

♬ original sound – Kayla Marie Sullivan

Hoping this time around, I’ll be better prepared! What are your May plans? Tell us on Facebook!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

How to file a homeowners’...
Business /
CDC warns of multistate E....
Focus on Food /
Thursday’s business headlines
News /
Trump says he will only...
Political News /
Fifth body recovered from Baltimore...
National News /
Attorney General Rokita weighs in...
Political News /
Police begin removing barricades at...
National News /
Ex-Nickelodeon producer Schneider sues ‘Quiet...
Entertainment /