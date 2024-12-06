44°
Lafayette laundromat shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

by: Michaela Springer
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A shooting at a Lafayette laundromat Thursday night left two dead – one being the shooter – and three others injured.

Around 7:40 p.m., officers with the Lafayette Police Department were called to a shooting at Lafayette Laundry on South Street just west of Sagamore Parkway North.

Investigators say they arrived and found one person dead, another in critical condition, and two others stable.

Three of the victims are male and one is female. Police did not share their ages.

Police later determined the male victim in critical condition was the shooter in this incident. Their gunshot wound was believed to be self-inflicted.

The shooter later died from his injuries, police said Saturday.

Investigators also believe the suspect is from Lincoln, Nebraska, and will be working Nebraska authorities on this case.

No arrests have been announced.

