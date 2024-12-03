Light the World Giving Machines make donating as easy as buying a candy bar

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – As part of the Light the World initiative, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has developed a convenient method to touch lives with just one touch. The Giving Machine is a literal vending machine that is filled with donation options.

We spoke with Camille Johnson, Relief Society General President, about the new Light the World Giving Machines and how they make donating as easy as buying a bar of candy.

Now in Indianapolis and other Indiana locations, these machines allow users to donate directly to over 450 local and national nonprofit organizations, such as Big Brother Big Sister of Central Indiana, Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana, and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana. The Giving Machine in Indianapolis will be located in Clay Terrace until Jan. 5.

Donations made using Giving Machines will be used to provide a range of services and goods, including:

Food and meals

Livestock, such as chickens and goats

Clean water

Clothing

Shelter

Healthcare

Education assistance

Hygiene kits

The machines offer budget flexibility with options ranging anywhere from around $7 up to $300. 100% of donations made through the machines go directly to the selected organizations.

In 2024, Giving Machines are available at 107 locations and 33 other states. There are also Giving Machines all over the world, including in Hong Kong and Nairobi, Kenya. Last year, Giving Machines accounted for $10.4 million in total donations.

“This is an opportunity for us to feel that the world is really small,” Johnson said. “It gives us an opportunity to connect to those people around us, and to give.”

For more information about the Light the World Giving Machine, click here.