1 dies after car hits utility pole on Indy’s northeast side

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole on the city’s northeast side Monday night, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 11:45 p.m. to an accident on Mollenkopf Road near Fall Creek Road, not far from Geist Reservoir.

The driver was removed from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The name of the victim has not been released and police have not said what led to the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

