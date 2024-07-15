Marion police: Officer fatally shoots man who tried to take gun during confrontation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 39-year-old man was shot and killed by police in Marion, Indiana, early Monday morning after a confrontation with officers.

Just after 5 a.m., Marion Police Department officers responded to the 2100 block of West 8th Street after a 911 caller said a man had entered her home in violation of a no-contact order and refused to leave. The man also had warrants out for his arrest, according to MPD.

The residence is just south of State Road 18 near Lincoln Park on the city’s southwest side.

Two Marion police officers arrived at the home and talked with the 911 caller, who was locked out of her home, and the subject of the complaint, Michael Guy.

“The complainant added that Mr. Guy had active arrest warrants on file for previously violating the court order. The woman also expressed fear of Mr. Guy. Because normal access to the inside of the residence was not possible, the complainant pushed the front door open to allow the officers access,” Marion police said in a release.

Once inside the home, the two officers found Guy in a bedroom with the door shut.

Guy was “confrontational with the officers immediately and resisted forcefully” when the officers tried to arrest him, the police department says.

“A significant struggle ensued in which one officer’s holster with the officer’s issued pistol was forcefully ripped/removed from the officer’s body. Mr. Guy was tased in an attempt to use a less-than-lethal option to gain compliance with no effect,” the Marion police said.

After he was tased, Guy warned that he “intended to kill the officer during this time and refused commands to let go of the weapon,” according to the news release.

To keep Guy from following through on his threat, he was shot by the other officer in the bedroom.

Despite lifesaving measures, Guy did not survive.

Marion Police Chief David Gilbert requested the assistance of the Indiana State Police to investigate the incident.

State police say no officers were hurt.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

Online court records show that Guy was facing a series of charges, with the first filed in 2017. The charges included child molesting, rape, and incest.

Indiana State Police say, upon completion of the investigation, the findings will be provided to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this story.