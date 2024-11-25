$15M grant to help farmers bridge Internet divide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State officials are using a $15 million grant to help create affordable high-speed internet access and build digital literacy.

It’s all part of a nationwide program to bridge the digital divide.

“About a third or more of people in rural areas of Indiana don’t have high speed Internet,” says Katrina Hall, senior director of policy at Indiana Farm Bureau.

Hall said that’s why this funding can help inject much needed resources for farmers.

“Many people just rely on their cellphone for Internet access, and that’s not sufficient to run a business.” Hall said.

Hall said high-speed Internet will enable farmers to use technology to their advantage. Many farm equipments are able to crunch numbers and gather data so farmers know real-time weather and crop health. Data can provide optimizing fertilizer applications and remote monitoring of livestock as well, thereby making farming more profitable.

“I think a lot will be gained by having more data and tools to scale,” Hall said.

Hall said new technology in the agriculture space can benefit farmers if they log online everyday, and that’s available through fast speeds.

Internet infrastructure in rural areas has been slow or non-existent because installing fiber optics in remote areas is expensive. Sparsely populated areas also make it harder for Internet providers to turn a profit. federal funds may help, but Hall thinks more needs to be done.

“The goal is to have Internet in every household,” Hall said. “I’m not sure we’re going to make it. It’s continued investment by Internet service providers and the states so that our communities and people in rural Indiana are covered.

This is the first round of the program. This project is part of an even larger federal grant worth $800 million dollars for various states to tap into.