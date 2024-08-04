2 people, including pregnant teen, struck by lightning in Jennings County

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — Two people, including a teenager who is 9 months pregnant, were struck by lightning in southern Indiana on Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

On Friday, deputies with the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Country Squire Lakes on a report of two people who had been struck by lightning. Deputies arrived and found an 18-year-old male and a teenage female juvenile, who is 9 months pregnant. The two victims were outside of their residence when they were both struck by lightning inside of their tent.

Deputies provided medical aid until medical services arrived. Both victims were treated for their injuries, and are in serious but stable condition. According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office, the teen’s baby was unharmed.