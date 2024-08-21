$40,000 winning Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket sold in Indianapolis for Tuesday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier Lottery Mega Millions tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball with a Megaplier of 4X in Tuesday night’s drawing.

A $40,000 winning ticket was purchased at GetGo #7547 located at 3301 E. 96th St. in Indianapolis.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 20, are: 5-20-26-49-51 with the Mega Ball of 24. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, Aug. 23, is an estimated $527 million.

Mega Millions Overall Odds are 1 in 24. Mega Millions jackpot odds are 1 in 302,575,350.