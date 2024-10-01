AES: 99% of customers with power restored, full restoration expected Tuesday

An AES Indiana worker does general maintenance on the southeast side of Indianapolis in July 2023. AES says it expects a full restoration of power after remnants of Hurricane Helene left thousands in Indiana without power, some being left in the dark for several days. (Photo by AES Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — AES Indiana says it has restored power to 99% of its customers, but there are still many affected areas to assess before full restoration.

The electric company says 520 customers were impacted as of Tuesday, and expects a “full restoration” to all customers by Tuesday evening. However, crews still have 119 “incidents,” or separate jobs or homes, to review.

Once debris is removed from those areas and it is safe to work in, they will restore power to separate jobs.

AES says they remain fully staffed and have assistance from other crews to help restore power for everyone left in the dark.

“We know for those customers still impacted that it’s frustrating and inconvenient. We ask for our customers’ continued patience. Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic and historic damage across multiple states. Restoring power safely is our top priority,” AES said in a release.

