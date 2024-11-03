Passenger killed in two-vehicle accident on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person was killed Sunday afternoon in a fatal car accident on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Online police reports show Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of West 51st Street and Grandview Drive around 12:35 p.m. to investigate an accident with injuries.

That block is in a business and residential area along Michigan Road just north of Newfields.

IMPD says when they arrived, they learned one vehicle was traveling north on Michigan Road when it turned to go west. It was then struck by another vehicle going southbound.

The passenger of one of the vehicles died at the scene. Both drivers and another child passenger were taken to nearby hospitals in stable condition.

The victim has not been identified. Police say the crash is still under investigation.