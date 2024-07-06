Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

At least 1 killed in multi-car crash on southwest side; IMPD investigating

At least 1 killed in multi-car crash on southwest side; IMPD investigating

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died early Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Indianapolis’ southwest side.

Online police reports show Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1200 block of South Reisner Street near Harding Street shortly after midnight Saturday to investigate an accident with injuries. The call type for the crash was later updated to an “accidental fatal.”

News 8 at the scene says it appeared at least five cars were involved in the crash.

Police have not identified the person who died, but police reports show one person has been arrested for the incident. They face a preliminary charge for driving under the influence.

It wasn’t clear what led up to the incident or if anyone else was injured.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

10 summertime plants that are...
Local News /
Israeli protesters block highways, call...
International News /
Rafah now a dusty, rubble-strewn...
National News /
Indy organization helps seniors, people...
Local News /
One Shot at Airbnb Party...
Crime Watch 8 /
Silver Alert canceled for 70-year-old...
Local News /
Staying safe for the biggest...
Local News /
2-vehicle crash in Fort Wayne...
Indiana News /