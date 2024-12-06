22°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
22° Indianapolis

Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt celebrates with Krampus Day and St. Nikolaus Fest traditions

Krampus and Sankt Nikolaus weekend at the Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt

by: Colin Baillie
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–The third annual Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt is getting ready for a specially themed weekend at the holiday market. 

Two holiday icons we’ll get their special days at the fest. Krampus day on Saturday and Saint Nikolaus Fest on Sunday.  

“Krampus is always a fun time but St. Nikolas always takes the stage and is always a very fun event.”  said Craig Mince, Athenaeum Foundation President. 

The traditional Krampus Night is a celebration that dates back hundreds of years to the towns and villages of the European Alps, and is immediately followed by the arrival of Saint Nikolaus, a kind-hearted gift giver who arrives the following day to reward those who have been good. 

On Saturday from 6pm – 8pm, Krampus will be in downtown Indy. The programming is not for the faint of heart but will include family friendly programming from 3pm-6pm. 

On Sunday, St. Nik will be at the Markt, attendance is free.

The Markt has plenty of vendors and food options. Mince says it is special this is to have in the middle of the city. 

“it’s a very unique opportunity to have a market like this in the city center. It’s very instagrammable, so for a picture standpoint it’s the place to be.” Said Mince 

For more information, you can visit their website

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

5 best apps to earn...
Lifestyle /
Reneau, Ballo power Indiana past...
College Basketball /
Haliburton scores 23 points as...
Indiana Pacers /
Big Ten Championship Game draws...
Sports /
Find the best cup of...
All Indiana /
US officials still working to...
National News /
‘WISHstory’ | The police custody...
WISH-TV 70th Anniversary /
Addressing homelessness in Indianapolis
Multicultural News /