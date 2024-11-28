35°
Bargersville firefighters rescue trapped cat

Crews rescue cat trapped between home’s foundation, patio

by: Christopher Claffey
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Firefighters in Bargersville on Wednesday are celebrating after rescuing a cat that found itself in a bad situation. The cat was stuck between the home’s foundation and a patio for six days. Firefighters busted the concrete to get it unstuck. They’re now hoping to find its owner.

The cat was taken to Johnson County Community Cats, who can be contacted at 317-914-4211 or by email at tnr@jcccats.org.

