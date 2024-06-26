Be Nimble kicks off annual Black Innovation Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Being an entrepreneur has its ups and downs, especially for underrepresented communities. Be Nimble is focused on bridging the racial gap for minorities in the tech community.

The company launched in 2017 with the intent to serve the Black community, specifically through entrepreneurship and promoting tech careers amongst Black professionals.

Through grants and funds, they give money to founders. In 2023, they launched the Nile Fund, a $3 million fund that allows the company to make larger investments in those businesses.

“So, we work directly with founders. We get them ready; we help support them and then we invest money to help them get to their next milestone,” said Co-founder Kelli Jones.

On Tuesday, the company launched Black Innovation Week starting with The Launch Pardi at the Eiteljorg Museum.

Co-founder Jeff Williams says this year’s theme is centered around reclaiming narratives and telling the history of the Black West.

The organization is gearing up for its annual summer fundraising event, the Garden Pardi, to bring out underrepresented communities across the Midwest to celebrate black history and the company’s initiative of supporting entrepreneurs.

This year’s theme is “Welcome to Rodeo Drive,” inspired by western rodeos and Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

“So, the theme was really around us bringing to life. The idea that Black folks, Indigenous and brown folks have been a part of our history and particularly around the west and cowboy culture and rodeo culture since the beginning,” Williams said. “So, we wanted to give our community an opportunity to dream and imagine themselves back there.”

Community members can attend the events listed below, for more information visit online.

June 26, 2024: Mentors of Colors, Cummins, 301 E Market St.

June 27-28: Kitchen Sink Kick-off, Cinderwood Events, 601 S Meridian St.

June 29: Garden Pardi, White River State Park, 801 W Washington St.

June 29 GRPIV After Party, Cinderwood Events, 601 S Meridian St.

June 30: Brunch on Rodeo, The Stutz, 1060 N Capitol Ave.