Holiday shopping tips: When to score the best deals in December

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday season is in full swing, and for many, it’s not just the most wonderful time of the year—it’s also the best time to score big deals. But if you’re still working through your holiday shopping list, you might be wondering: When’s the best time to make those purchases?

Opportunities to Save in December

According to Samantha Gordon from Consumer Reports, December offers plenty of opportunities to save. “There are a lot of different sales events going on to help you stretch your budget,” she says. With so many deals to be had, it’s important to know when to shop to maximize your savings.

As Christmas and Hanukkah approach (both fall on Dec. 25 this year), there are several key shopping events to keep in mind. Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know to make the most of the season’s sales.

Look Out for Extended Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

Many retailers have extended their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales well into December, offering deep discounts through the month. If you missed these major shopping days, don’t worry—plenty of deals are still available.

Mark Your Calendar for Green Monday

If you haven’t heard of Green Monday, it’s a shopping holiday that started in 2007 and continues to grow in popularity. This year, Green Monday falls on Dec. 9, and it’s a great opportunity to find more holiday discounts.

Don’t Miss the Free Shipping Deadline

If you’re shopping online, it’s important to plan ahead to ensure your gifts arrive in time. According to Gordon, most retailers offer free shipping and guarantee delivery by Christmas Eve if you place your order by Saturday, Dec. 14.

“As long as you order by that day, most retailers offer free shipping and guarantee that your items will arrive by Christmas Eve,” Gordon says.

Super Saturday: The Last Big Shopping Day Before Christmas

For last-minute shoppers, Dec. 21—Super Saturday—is the day to mark on your calendar. It’s one of the busiest shopping days of the year, and retailers will have plenty of in-store deals. Since shipping times may be tight, Super Saturday is your best chance to grab items in person and take advantage of discounts.

“This is your last big chance to take advantage of deals and discounts, so if you missed all the other sales and still have shopping to do, mark this one on your calendars,” Gordon advises.

Post-Holiday Sales: The Deals Don’t Stop After Christmas

If you don’t find everything you’re looking for this season, don’t worry. Many retailers continue offering discounts after the holidays as they clear out inventory for the new year. It’s also the perfect time to use any gift cards you receive this year.

Happy shopping and happy holidays from all of us at WISH-TV! For more information, click here.