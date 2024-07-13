BLACK: A Festival of Joy celebrating diversity in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A festival aimed at celebrating Black joy and the collective strength of the Black community returns to Indianapolis Saturday night.
Le’Deana Brown is a member of the planning committee for BLACK: A Festival of Joy, and she joined News 8 at Daybreak to share more about the impact this festival has on Indianapolis’ Black community.
The festival runs from 3 – 9 p.m. Saturday at the Taggart Memorial Amphitheatre at Riverside Park at 1856 Burdsal Pkwy. The festival includes a long line-up of music, food vendors, health and wellness booths, and more.
To learn more about the festival, visit its website and watch the interview above.
