Body of 75-year-old fisherman recovered from swamp near apartments

UPDATE: The man who died Wednesday after being recovered from the Bacon Swamp near Northdale Lake Apartments was identified as William Bracken, 75, of Indianapolis. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that he was a fisherman.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A death investigation is underway near the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Wednesday, IMPD officers responded to assist the Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services on a report of a person down in the 5700 block of Northdale Lake Court. That is the location of the Northdale Lake Apartments on the city’s northeast side. A man was recovered from the Bacon Swamp near the apartments, and transported to an area hospital by medical services.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a caller told 911 that an unoccupied boat was on the lake and the owner (who routinely fished) was not visible. Firefighters arrived at 3:33 p.m. and found a boat partially submerged with three fishing rods inside. The boat was approximately 40 feet from shore.

An Indianapolis Fire Department diver located the victim in the water at 3:48 p.m. The victim, identified as a 74-year-old man, was located in 4 feet of water under the boat without a life vest. The victim was pulled from the water and transported to Methodist Hospital at 4:10 p.m. Medical aid was administered on the victim, but he died at the hospital.

Investigators did not immediately release any details on the identity of the victim or what led to the incident.

This story was updated to correct the name of the man who died.