Buses to start running soon on new Indy Go Purple Line route

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Buses on IndyGo’s rapid-transit Purple Line will begin running Oct. 13, with a grand opening set for Oct. 18.

The new line runs between Fort Benjamin Harrison in the Marion County city of Lawrence and the IndyGo transit center in downtown Indianapolis.

IndyGo spokesperson Carrie Black says part of the Purple Line will run along the Red Line on Meridian and Capitol streets. “The Purple Line will largely replace the existing Route 39. So, right now, the Route 39 has multiple stops on the way. There is on-board fare payment, meaning people get on the bus and then pay the fare.”

Once the services comes online, passengers will board the bus at an elevated platform. Also, buses will arrive on a dedicated lane, and cash will no longer be accepted.

Riders will have to download the MyKey app to pay their fares, or purchase fare cards.

When the $88 million project broke ground two years ago, workers also fixed the sidewalks added Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps and improved drainage.

“If you drove along 38th Street three or four years ago, you were very familiar with, after a heavy rain, lots of ponding and puddling on the road and ginormous potholes. All of that is gone now,” Black said.

Some existing bus routes will be eliminated, consolidated or altered when the Purple Line opens.