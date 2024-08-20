Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation renovates Muncie baseball field

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Promoting youth baseball in towns and cities all across the country is the goal of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, and Muncie is the latest community to benefit from the initiative.

Muncie’s McCulloch Park was added to the foundation’s list of renovated or developed fields. The new, improved and renamed Gainbridge Field at McCullough Park was celebrated last week with a ribbon-cutting.

According to a news release from the Muncie city government, members of the public and dignitaries from Ball State University, the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and local city government officials celebrated the 110th park project by the foundation.

“Nearly two years after a $1.5 million renovation, Gainbridge Field at McCullough Park will permanently house the image of the man who cared so deeply for this field, and this community. Francis L. Lafferty is credited with personally restoring the historic field; performing maintenance and upkeep regularly, before retiring from work at the ballpark in 2012. According to his obituary, Mr. Lafferty and friends formed the Crouse Williamson Baseball League, a league for adults which played games on the field for many years.”

The releases also said that the city government and family and friends of Lafferty on Friday will be dedicating the field and installing a permanent plaque in his honor.