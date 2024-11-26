Staying safe in the kitchen and on the road this Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters in Carmel are reminding people how to stay safe in the kitchen and on the roads this Thanksgiving.

According to the American Red Cross, Thanksgiving and the day before are the top two days for cooking fires in the U.S. The nonprofit also says 44% of all house fires are caused by cooking.

Tim Griffin, public information officer with the Carmel Fire Department, recommends having a fire extinguisher or fire blanket on hand in the kitchen.

“You’re going upstairs like ‘I gotta run in the shower real quick,’” Griffin said. “You have something on the stove, you’re getting the kids ready, you come back down and have a stove fire something. You can use your fire blanket. If it’s in the oven — just shut it off. Leave that door closed. A lot of times people panic and they open it when they see those flames. Keep it closed, shut it off, then call us.”

Other tips from the Red Cross this Thanksgiving include:

Stay near the kitchen when cooking

Using a timer

Don’t wear loose-fitting clothes

Keep kids and pets at least three feet away from cooking areas

Keep any oven mitts, utensils, paper packaging or other flammable items away from the stovetop or appliance that produces heat

When it comes to deep frying a turkey, Griffin says it should be completely thawed.

It’s also a good idea to check that the ground the fryer is on is level and that the oil isn’t overheated or overfilled in the frying container.

“Test that before you put your turkey in,” Griffin said. “(If it’s overflowing) it’s going to come over the top. You have to be careful of that. (Do it) outside, away from the garage. People do these inside the garage, sometimes. (Do it) away from anything — a structure — that could burn.”

Before the holidays — the Red Cross reminds people to check that their fire alarms are operational. They along with many local fire departments — like Carmel FD — offer free fire alarms and installations.

“The first thing that goes to sleep is your nose,” Griffin said. “Your ears never go to sleep. If you’re asleep and a fire starts, you’re gonna wake up to that smoke detector.”

He adds it’s generally a good idea to take a breath and slow down in the kitchen to stay safe during times of high stress like Thanksgiving — he offers the same advice for drivers on the road.

The National Safety Council estimates that 502 people died last year in car crashes during the Thanksgiving long weekend. They consider that period to be Wednesday evening through Sunday.

Griffin adds it’s never a bad idea to line up a designated driver before heading out for the night.

“I’ve seen it called ‘Blackout Wednesday’ — ‘Drinksgiving,’ a lot of people are out,” Griffin said. “If you are gonna go out, stay close to home maybe or stay in with your friends. Don’t drink and drive. It is too easy now not to … you don’t want to become a statistic and have your holidays turn into tragedy.”

Sober Ride Indiana — an initiative by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute — is offering $10 off ridesharing apps Uber and Lyft this Thanksgiving. Visit the campaign’s website to find out how to get the vouchers.