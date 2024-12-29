IFD saves cat from house fire near state fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cat was rescued from a house fire near the Indiana State Fairgrounds Sunday morning.

Dec. 29, the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the 3700 block of Baltimore Ave for a fire around 8 a.m.

IFD said no one was home during the fire, but the home is occupied. Firefighters rescued a cat from the flames.

The fire was put out before 8:40 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cat rescued from Baltimore Avenue house fire. (WISH Photo/Colin Baillie)