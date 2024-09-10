Coast Guard searching for missing Indianapolis woman in Puerto Rico

In this handout image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard maritime security force practices fast-roping to the Coast Guard cutter Seneca's flight deck August 28, 2004 eight miles south of Rockaway, New York. (Photo by Mike Hvozda/U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Search and rescue teams are searching for a 22-year-old Indianapolis woman who was swept away by rip currents while on vacation in Puerto Rico.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the woman went missing Sunday evening while swimming with her two of her friends off Condado Beach in San Juan.

The first report of the incident came in around 6:30 p.m., when a bystander on the beach “heard screaming and observed two people in distress in the water.”

Bystanders were able to rescue the woman’s two friends and help them ashore.

The Coast Guard and local authorities launched a search for the missing Indianapolis woman. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, she had not been found.