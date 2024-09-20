Consumer Reports calls for ban on ‘universal’ chargers for e-bikes, e-scooters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Consumer Reports is calling on retailers to immediately stop the sale of “universal” chargers marketed for e-bikes, e-scooters, hoverboards, and other mobility products.

William Wallace, the associate director of safety policy for Consumer Reports, said Friday on Daybreak that these “universal” chargers just aren’t safe enough to use.

“There are no mandatory standards on the market for the batteries or the battery systems or the chargers for e-bikes, e-scooters, and similar products. So, right now, you just can’t trust something that claims it’s universal will actually work safely with your battery,” Wallace said Friday on Daybreak.

While “universal” chargers may fit into e-bikes, hoverboards, and other devices, they can still be incompatible, and result in the battery igniting and catching fire.

The Federal Consumer Product Safety Commission says these products are linked to 156 fire and thermal incidents — including significant injuries and property damage — between January 2023 and May 2024.

When used with the right battery, e-bikes and other mobility devices are still a really convenient way to get around and are growing in popularity, according to Wallace.

If you’re interested in buying an e-bike or something similar, make sure you get it from a reputable company, Wallace says.

“There are a lot of products out there right now that are cut-rate that just haven’t been through their paces when it comes to safety testing — if the price looks too good to be true, it probably is.”

Safety tips for owners

Use only the charger that is intended for your mobility device.

If you need a replacement, contact the device manufacturer to make sure you buy a charger that works for your device

If shopping for a e-bike, e-scooter, or similar device, make sure the device has a UL certification label.

Visit the Consumer Reports website for more information.