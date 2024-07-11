Cyberattack closes Clay County Courthouse; commissioners declare a disaster

BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — Officials declared a local disaster in Clay County on Thursday following a cyberattack.

According to a post Thursday on social media by the Clay County Emergency Management Agency, there was a “significant disruption in services” due to a criminal ransomware attack that occurred early Tuesday morning.”

The incident affected operations in all offices located within the Clay County Courthouse, Community Corrections, and Clay County Probation.

On Friday, the Emergency Management Agency made another post.

“I understand that there is a significant amount of interest in the recent cyber security incident involving Clay County. We are taking this matter very seriously and have all teams working diligently to investigate and resolve this incident. “We have engaged our internal cyber security team, as well as external experts, to assist in the investigation. “I can confirm that we are making progress and will provide updates as soon as we have more information to share. We have established a website to provide operating status updates, www.ClayCounty.IN.gov, as we methodically restore systems and Courthouse operations. “As we are fully focused on the response and restoration effort, we will not be accommodating media interviews. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this incident as quickly as possible.”

A paper sign on a door to the Clay County Courthouse, as viewed Thursday, said, “Due to unforeseen circumstances the Clay County Courthouse will be CLOSED Tuesday, July 9,2024 and Wednesday July 10, 2024. We will resume normal business hours Thursday July 22, 2024 @ 8:00 a.m. Thank you for your cooperations. Have a nice Day 😊”

Clay County Board of Commissioners on Thursday filed a Local Disaster Declaration for the next seven days due to the nature of the cyberattack. “All public offices and employees of Clay County are hereby directed to exercise the utmost diligence in the discharge of duties required of them for the duration of the emergency and in the execution of emergency and in the execution of emergency laws, regulations, and directives—state and local,” the post read.

Authorities did not say who was behind the cyberattack.

People can share concerns with county government at 812-512-1671 or claycountyinconcerns@gmail.com.