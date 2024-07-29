Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Danville police investigating death on West Mill Street

Logo for the Danville Metropolitan Police Department. (Provided Photo/Danville Metropolitan Police Department via Facebook)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Danville Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday is conducting a death investigation on the town’s southwest side.

According to the department’s Facebook page, officers are conducting a death investigation at a residence in the 600 block of West Mill Street. That is a residential area on the town’s southwest side.

According to investigators, there is no threat to the public. No further information was released.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Here’s who Reggie Wayne is...
Indianapolis Colts /
Receipts show increase in Indiana...
Local News /
State lawmaker says new diploma...
Education /
Princess Leia bikini costume from...
National News /
Jim Irsay makes first in-person...
Indianapolis Colts /
US-Japan security talks focus on...
Political News /
Juvenile arrested for attempted murder...
Indiana News /
Former Purdue quarterback named analyst...
College Football /