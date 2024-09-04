Daybreak Drive-IN: Cold case cracked… delayed Gold for local athlete… Fever clinch playoff spot
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police work and sports successes dominate the headlines in this morning’s Daybreak Drive-IN podcast. Download it wherever you get your favorite pods to get the day’s first news, weather, and sports delivered to you before 5:00 a.m.
- Authorities in Indianapolis have announced an arrest in a murder case that went unsolved for more than three decades. Carmen Van Huss was 19 in 1993, when someone raped her and stabbed her to death. Detectives say they used DNA evidence to connect Dana Shepherd to the case. He’s 52 now and lives in Missouri.
- There are few specifics so far in a death on the far east side of Indianapolis. Police say crews pulled a body out of a pond in the Maple Creek neighborhood, near 21st and German Church. So far, investigators are releasing very little – including the age, gender, or name of the person – or how they died. IMPD does say homicide investigators are on the case.
- Today, investigators in London are set to deliver a final report on one of England’s largest modern disasters. The Grenfell Tower fire killed 72 people in 2017. The report is slated to cover building flaws, poor enforcement, and mistakes by crews that responded to the blaze. Prosecutors have indicated the report will weigh heavily on who will face criminal charges.
- The hush money case against Donald Trump will stay in state court in New York. A judge has rejected the former president’s request to move the case to federal court. A jury found Trump guilty on 34 felony counts. His sentencing is set for September 18th.
- The Indiana Fever will play in the postseason for the first time since 2016. The team clinched a spot last night without even playing. Eastern conference foes Chicago and Atlanta both lost Tuesday, ending their bids for the playoffs. The Fever have an excellent chance for another victory tonight, hosting the Los Angeles Sparks, who have the worst record in the league.
- A Paralympic athlete from central Indiana has won 100 meter gold, several days after the final race. The sport’s governing body has awarded the gold in the T12 visually impaired category to Noah Malone. The result has been in question since the athletes hit the tape last week, because of the disability status of the man who hit the tape first. A judge’s ruling compelled the Paralympics to let a Turkish athlete compete, but an appeal process has ended with his disqualification and Malone gets the win.
- Sunny and beautiful again today. Slightly warmer though, with a high of 84°
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.