Daybreak Drive-IN: New IMPD dog digs in… travel forecasters foretell frustration… Pacers pick up badly-needed win
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The workweek’s first and fastest news podcast includes a new pooch on patrol in Indianapolis, a word of warning about Thanksgiving flights, and a balanced attack by the Pacers to pick up a much-needed victory. Subscribe to the Daybreak Drive-IN to get your news, sports, and weather every weekday morning before 5.
- Police have not yet reported any arrests in a weekend full of gunfire in Indianapolis. The city saw at least one dozen shootings across Saturday and Sunday. Victims include one person who showed up in critical condition at Riley hospital… and another who was killed at a McDonalds at 38th & Keystone.
- A new police dog goes into service today for IMPD. “Grace Luna” is a therapy dog – a one year old Golden retriever that will provide comfort and care to people who have gone through traumatic events or other difficult situations. She joins the force in a ceremony at noon.
- The Israeli ambassador to Washington says a cease-fire deal to end fighting between Israel and Hezbollah could happen soon. He said in a radio interview Sunday that there are “points to finalize” but that a deal can happen “within days.”
- Brace for crowds on the roads and airports. AAA predicts a record-breaking 80 million people in the U.S. will venture at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday and Monday – most of them by car. The Transportation Security Administration says it could screen a record number of air travelers Sunday. An added wrinkle: the Federal Aviation Administration says a shortage of air traffic controllers could cause flight delays.
- Pacers won Sunday, outlasting the hapless Washington Wizards, 115-103. Seven Pacers scored in double figures, led by Pascal Siakam’s 22. It’s a badly-needed win; Indiana’s recent rough patch has dropped the team to mid-pack in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers host the Pelicans today.
- Colts drop to 5-and-7 on the season after a Sunday loss to the Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Final was 24-6 after a flat offensive performance Indianapolis scored first – then never led again. Indianapolis plays the Patriots Sunday New England.
- The StormTrack 8 team expects it to be mostly cloudy with a few light showers later today. Mild temperatures should top out at 58°