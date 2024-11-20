Daybreak Drive-IN: Police chase seat swap… Trump taps more celebs… Purdue stumbles for first time
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The midweek edition of Indiana’s first and fastest news podcast includes an odd twist to a local police chase, more celebrity names on the Trump administration team, and the first slip for the Boilermakers this college basketball season. Search and add “Daybreak Drive-IN” on Spotify, Apple, or wherever you get your podcasts, to have the day’s news, sports, and weather delivered to your device every day before 5am.
- The Mayor of Louisville, Kentucky says two police officers shot in the line of duty last night are in good spirits and recovering this morning. Investigators say it started with a traffic stop and turned into a struggle for a gun. The man they pulled over is also wounded, but stable.
- Authorities in Bartholomew County say two people pulled off a seat swap during the middle of a chase. It started Monday in a neighborhood in Taylorsville – and went east through the county. At one point, deputies say Brandon Burton and Audrianna Hoover stopped and switched seats, then drove off again before authorities finally spun them out. The Sheriff says Burton and Hoover both face “operating while intoxicated” charges since both took a turn at the wheel.
- The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv is shutting its doors after getting a warning of a potentially significant air attack. The embassy is telling employees and U.S. citizens take shelter. The moves come one day after Moscow said Ukraine used U.S.-made long-range missiles in an attack.
- President-elect Donald Trump is tapping more celebrities for leadership roles. He wants Linda McMahon, founder of the WWE, to lead the Education department. Dr. Mehmet Oz is his choice for overseeing Medicare and Medicaid.
- Purdue looks likely to topple from the #6 spot in the men’s college basketball polls. The Boilermakers played Marquette on the road last night and lost in a blowout. 76-58 was the final. It’s Purdue’s first loss against four wins so far this season.
- IU and Notre Dame are now back-to-back in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Hoosiers hold fast at #5 while the Irish climb to #6. If the playoffs started today, IU would host Ole Miss, and Notre Dame would welcome Alabama. That outlook is certain to change depending on the result of this weekend’s matchup between IU and Ohio State.
- Mostly cloudy and colder today. A few light showers are possible late this morning. High of 50°