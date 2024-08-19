Devour Indy Summerfest kicks off; over 100 restaurants offering special deals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest begins on Monday and runs until Sunday, Sept. 1.

It’s a two-week, city-wide effort by more than 100 restaurants to boost business with special menus and good deals.

Kristina Mazza owns Hoagies & Hops, one of the many restaurants participating in the two-week food fest. She joined News 8 at Daybreak to help get the station ready for Summerfest.

Mazza, originally from southeastern Pennsylvania, opened Hoagies & Hops nine years ago in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood.

Much of her menu is inspired by foods in the Philadelphia and Pennsylvania Dutch areas. Mazza says they serve many different things, but there are a few special highlights for Devour this summer.

“We’re highlighting this year our vegan sausage, and for anybody that’s gluten-free or low-carb, we do pickle hoagies,” she said. “For Devour, (you can get) any seven-inch hoagie as a pickle, or as a salad, or on a roll.”

According to its website, Devour Indy is organized by the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association. The event allows diners to take advantage of specially priced, featured menus at participating restaurants twice a year (winter and summer) around the greater Indianapolis area.

People can review the list of participating restaurants and menus and enjoy a three-course, value-priced meal. No coupons or passes are needed to participate.

Organizers say reservations are not required but are highly recommended. On each restaurant’s menu, you will be able to see if the eatery accepts reservations or not.

Some menus include:

