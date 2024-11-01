A quick guide to using the IPS school lottery system

School enrollment opens for some schools Nov. 1, meaning now is a good time to visit the Enroll Indy website. Here’s what you need to know to prepare for the 2025-26 school year. (Photo by Doug McSchooler/Mirror Indy)

(MIRROR INDY) — School enrollment opens for some schools Nov. 1, meaning now is a good time to visit the Enroll Indy website.

Indianapolis Public Schools and some charter schools use Enroll Indy’s OneMatch lottery system to place kids in classrooms that best fit families’ preferences. The website has guides on how to research school options and apply online.

Here’s what you need to know to prepare for the 2025-26 school year.

Which schools use Enroll Indy?

IPS and area charter schools partner with Enroll Indy to streamline the K-12 enrollment process through a single online application form. Think of the college-serving Common App website, but for elementary, middle and high schools.

Surrounding township school districts and private schools have separate processes. It’s best to check their websites for enrollment dates and application questions.

Visit Enroll Indy’s school finder for a complete list of schools that use the platform. The feature also allows families to view and compare school type, location and programs.

Do I need to use Enroll Indy?

If you plan to send your student to the same school, you’re all set! You do not need to use Enroll Indy.

Only these types of students need to put in an application:

Students who are new to Indianapolis

Students who plan to change public schools

Students who aren’t a part of an Indy-area feeder system

A feeder system directs students from one school to another when they’ve reached the highest grade level offered at a school, like the transition from elementary to middle school, or middle to high school.

IPS and several charter systems in town have feeder patterns. For example, students who finish fifth grade at Paramount Cottage Home are automatically placed at Paramount Englewood Middle School and do not need to use Enroll Indy.

You can find a list of feeder patterns on Page 9 of Enroll Indy’s Parent Policy Manual.

How do IPS’ new enrollment zones affect my school choice?

IPS adopted new enrollment zones as a part of its ongoing Rebuilding Stronger redistricting initiative. The plan reintroduced sixth through eighth grade middle schools across the district and reopened two former IPS high school buildings as middle schools. It also redrew enrollment boundaries in an effort to more equitably serve students across Indy’s diverse neighborhoods.

The plan by and large took effect this school year, so most IPS families should already know if their neighborhood’s school assignments have changed. You can check which enrollment district your family belongs to on this map.

How does Enroll Indy work?

Enroll Indy uses a lottery system called OneMatch. It allows families to apply to up to 10 schools per child. The system then matches students with a school they are invited to enroll with.

The program generally gives students their first choice school, but when there’s more demand for a school than there are seats available, a lottery kicks in.

The lottery’s algorithm takes into consideration things like where a student lives, where their siblings attend school and if a parent works in a school building.

To initiate the OneMatch process, you’ll need to log in or create an Enroll Indy account and update a family profile with your preferences.

Families need to fill out a school application for each of their students. Though families can apply to up to 10 schools, you don’t have to pick 10. You’re encouraged to only list the names of schools you’re willing to send your student to.

Families can use a feature called Family Match that places all students in a family in the same school. But just know that if you use this feature, Family Match will prioritize placing all students in a school together over giving them all their first choice — especially if a first choice school is in high demand.

When do I need to submit my application?

The OneMatch lottery takes place in two rounds. The first round will open Nov. 1 and extend through Jan. 24. The second will run from Jan. 25 to April 18.

Enroll Indy encourages applying in the first round of the lottery to better your chances at getting your student placed at their preferred school.

There’s also a late enrollment window that opens each year in early June. During late enrollment, families can see in real time how many seats are available in each grade at each school and take their pick from what’s left after the lottery. It’s best not to wait once this window opens. Late enrollment seats are offered first come, first served.

I did it! I applied! When should I hear back?

Congrats on making it this far! You’re almost done.

Each OneMatch lottery round has its own results day. If you applied during the first round window, you should hear back via email Feb. 13.

Results day for the second round is May 15.

Once you’re provided a match, you’ll be invited to register at that school. To register, follow the instructions in your match email. You’ll likely need to provide documents — such as a birth certificate, proof of address, medical forms and emergency contact information — depending on the school you’re matched with.

You’ll have a few weeks to collect the information and complete your registration, but don’t wait too long. Seats are held for 30 days after notifications go out. After that, schools are allowed to open the seats to other families.

I still have questions. Where can I get help?

Enroll Indy has a robust FAQ page on its website breaking down everything from school transfers to pre-K enrollment.

School applications must be completed online. However, enrollment specialists are available to offer help.

Specialists are available by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Spanish speakers are on hand to help answer questions. And, if you need assistance in another language, Enroll Indy will use interpreters to meet your needs.

You can reach Enroll Indy at 317-426-3234 or at info@enrollindy.org.

Mirror Indy reporter Carley Lanich covers early childhood and K-12 education. Contact her at carley.lanich@mirrorindy.org or follow her on X @carleylanich.