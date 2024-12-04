Ky Ragsdale appointed chief of Fishers Fire & Emergency Services

FISHERS, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Mayor Scott Fadness announced Tuesday the appointment of Battalion Chief Ky Ragsdale as the next Chief of the Fishers Fire and Emergency Services (FFES), effective Jan. 24, 2025.

Ragsdale, a fire service professional with more than 20 years of experience with FFES, brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and a deep commitment to the community.

“Ky is a dedicated public safety professional who cares deeply about the Fishers community,” Mayor Fadness said. “The leadership Battalion Chief Ragsdale will bring to the department comes at an exciting time for the city, as the community continues to grow and evolve. His experience and commitment to service ensures that Fishers Fire and Emergency Services will continue to be a pillar of safety and reliability for all residents.”

A Fishers resident since 2000, Ragsdale is a third-generation firefighter, following in the footsteps of his late grandfather, who served as fire chief in West Lafayette, and his late father, who served as assistant chief. Ragsdale’s career in the fire service reflects his passion for public safety and his deep-rooted commitment to protecting communities.

“Serving the Fishers community is an honor, and I look forward to working with the men and women of Fishers Fire and Emergency Services to continue pushing the envelope to remain a national leader as a department,” Ragsdale said. “I am dedicated to giving my best to the department and the Fishers community. Chief Orusa is leaving behind a legacy that developed our department to meet any challenge and protect those we serve and I’m dedicated to serving each day to deliver the results of that effort.”

Ragsdale holds a Bachelor of Management degree and is a U.S. Navy veteran. His leadership and dedication while serving at FFES have earned him numerous commendations and experiences throughout his career. Currently serving as Battalion Chief, he serves as incident commander during emergency situations, oversees departmental operations, spearheaded FFES’ Recruit Academy with more than 70 firefighters, and has served on specialized response teams including HAZMAT and Dive Rescue.

“Battalion Chief Ky Ragsdale has the knowledge, skill, ability, wisdom, and experience to lead Fishers Fire and Emergency Services into the future,” FFES Chief Steven Orusa said. “He is the perfect choice to be our new fire chief.”

Ragsdale lives in Fishers with his wife, Donna, and their son, Cole, a student at Fishers High School.