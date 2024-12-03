Major Fishers AgriPark expansion features indoor restrooms, programming space & country store

Along with 13 acres of fresh produce, a nature trail, and a nature-inspired play area, Fishers Agripark gives kids a chance to get hands-on experience with farm animals. (WISH Photo)

FISHERS, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — The Fishers AgriPark, the city’s 33-acre urban farm and popular community destination, will soon feature major new additions.

With an investment of $800,000, this enhancement will include indoor restrooms, classroom and programming space, and a country store designed to deepen the visitor experience. The new multi-purpose building will be constructed near the front of the property, just west of the existing barn.

Construction of the building is set to be completed by May 2025, just in time for the AgriPark’s busy spring and summer season. While the building will be operational at that time, certain elements, such as the country store, will open later in 2025.

“This addition reflects our commitment to making the Fishers AgriPark a premier destination for education, engagement, and enjoyment,” Fishers Parks Director Marissa Deckert said. “The new amenities will not only enhance convenience but also provide more opportunities for interactive programming and hands-on experiences for visitors of all ages.”

Along with indoor restrooms, the upgraded facilities feature additional space for AgriPark workshops, school-based programs, and community events, as well as a new country store and coffee shop that will offer specialty and seasonal food products and more from local vendors. The store is anticipated to open in 2026.

The new building comes on the heels of a record-breaking year for the Fishers AgriPark:

Visitor numbers: Over 35,000 visitors enjoyed the AgriPark this season, with 30 percent visiting for the first time.

Over 35,000 visitors enjoyed the AgriPark this season, with 30 percent visiting for the first time. Produce harvested: Guests participated in harvesting over 150,000 pounds of produce, including more than 100,000 vegetable plants and nearly four acres of sweet corn.

Guests participated in harvesting over 150,000 pounds of produce, including more than 100,000 vegetable plants and nearly four acres of sweet corn. Educational impact: Thousands of participants engaged in hands-on learning through the U-pick program, animal encounters, and educational events.

Owned and operated by Fishers Parks, the Fishers AgriPark celebrates the city’s agricultural roots while inspiring future generations. From fields and gardens to animal encounters and a sensory nature play area, the AgriPark offers a unique experience that combines farming, education, and fun.

Visitors can immerse themselves in a working farm, meeting animals like Otis the pig and learning about cutting-edge farming practices needed to feed a growing world. In partnership with Hamilton Southeastern Schools, the AgriPark also hosts school-based programs to engage students in agricultural sciences and sustainability.

“The addition of the new building is part of Fishers Parks’ ongoing efforts to enhance the AgriPark’s role as a community resource,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said. “With upgraded facilities and new features, the AgriPark will continue to connect residents and visitors to the land, the food they eat, and the importance of sustainable agriculture.”

For updates on the project and upcoming events, visit FishersParks.com/AgriPark.