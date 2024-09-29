Fishers Events Center looking to hire multiple positions before November opening

The Fishers Event Center will host its first show on Nov. 22. Venue Officials are looking to hire building and event day staff. (Provided Photo/Fishers Event Center)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Dozens of part-time jobs are up for grabs at the Fishers Event Center, which is set to open in November.

The new arena will serve as a home to three professional sports teams: The Indy Fuel Hockey Club; professional volleyball team Indy Ignite; and indoor football team Fishers Freight.

Along with professional sports, the event center will also host a variety of other shows while providing a uniquely intimate setting for attendees.

While many careers are available through the event center, some of the part-time jobs include:

Bartender

Ticket Seller

Guest Services Coordinators

Premium Crew

Concert Runners

Ice Crew

Zamboni Drivers

Operations Crew

Cooks

Suite Attendants

Dish Washer

Warehouse Runner

Suite Runner

Culinary Supervisor

Food & Beverage Supervisor

Premium Services Supervisor

Ticket Office Supervisor

Andy Frain Services will also be hiring 24-hour security and event staff. LAZ Parking is also looking for event ambassadors and event supervisors for the event center.

Those interested in positions can email hr@ASMFishers.com for more information, or visit the Fishers Event Center website for a full list of open positions.

