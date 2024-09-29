Fishers Events Center looking to hire multiple positions before November opening
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Dozens of part-time jobs are up for grabs at the Fishers Event Center, which is set to open in November.
The new arena will serve as a home to three professional sports teams: The Indy Fuel Hockey Club; professional volleyball team Indy Ignite; and indoor football team Fishers Freight.
Along with professional sports, the event center will also host a variety of other shows while providing a uniquely intimate setting for attendees.
While many careers are available through the event center, some of the part-time jobs include:
- Bartender
- Ticket Seller
- Guest Services Coordinators
- Premium Crew
- Concert Runners
- Ice Crew
- Zamboni Drivers
- Operations Crew
- Cooks
- Suite Attendants
- Dish Washer
- Warehouse Runner
- Suite Runner
- Culinary Supervisor
- Food & Beverage Supervisor
- Premium Services Supervisor
- Ticket Office Supervisor
Andy Frain Services will also be hiring 24-hour security and event staff. LAZ Parking is also looking for event ambassadors and event supervisors for the event center.
Those interested in positions can email hr@ASMFishers.com for more information, or visit the Fishers Event Center website for a full list of open positions.
Below is a sneak peek at the events in store in Fishers, so snatch those tickets before they’re gone!
- Hip-hop violinist Lindsey Stirling (Nov. 29)
- Comedian Leanne Morgan (Nov. 30)
- Nitro Circus (Dec. 1)
- AEW professional wrestling (Dec. 4)
- Indy Fuel hockey opening weekend (Dec. 6-7)
- Legendary country rock band Alabama (Dec. 9)
- The annual Mudsock Rivalry Basketball Game between the Fishers High School Tigers and the Hamilton Southeastern Royals (Dec. 20)
- Cirque du Soleil’s acrobatic ice experience CRYSTAL (Jan. 23-26, 2025)
- Country star Megan Moroney (April 24, 2025)