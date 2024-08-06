Fishers PD looks to maintain strong community relationship with National Night Out

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – The Fishers Police Department will take part in National Night Out with an open house on Tuesday evening.

It will feature tours of its building, show off some of its equipment, and have other first responders available to talk to the community.

Police officers will be grilling up free dinner. There will also be plenty of activities for kids.

National Night Out is an annual event where first responders across the country hold community events to strengthen ties with their neighborhoods.

Sergeant Angela Ellison says the night is all about transparency.

“[Our communities] are entrusting us with their lives,” Ellison said. “With their property [or] with whatever it is they need from us at the time of maybe their worst moment.”

The Fishers Police Department is teaming up with other Hamilton County first responders and the FBI for its National Night Out event.

Ellison says it’s a chance to sit down and have a conversation with the community.

“We want people to know honestly, what services we provide to them,” Ellison said. “I think people just see an officer in uniform and just think a patrolman, or they don’t really know what all goes behind the scenes.”

Booths will focus on the different police specialties and county services. There will also be opportunities to interact with different equipment including some of Fisher police virtual reality simulations.

“We’re very well trained, we’re very well equipped to serve them in any capacity,” Ellison said. “For [residents], they want to see …. honestly, where does their tax dollar go? It goes to serious training [and] serious equipment that serves them better.”

In other places, National Night Out has been used to improve community relations.

Last year, MoneyGeek, a financial analysis website, ranked Fishers as the country’s second safest city.

Ellison says in Fishers it’s a tool to maintain the police department’s reputation.

“Even though we’ve grown in numbers, that relationship has always been a very positive one,” Ellison said. “We’re very well supported.”

Fishers PD’s National Night Out open house runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.