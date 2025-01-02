Giving Machine raises funds for homeless veterans displaced by fire

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana is one of five local charities selected to participate in the Giving Machine at Clay Terrace Mall in Carmel.

The vending machine gives buyers something to take home, a donation to help a charity.

Emmy Hildebrand, the CEO of Indianapolis-based Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana (HVAF), said, “That’s the silver lining to the fire we experienced back in October has been the tremendous outpouring of support from our community.”

HVAF was allowed to submit five items that people could donate through the machine. “HVAF selected hygiene kits, winter clothing, holiday meals, move-in kits and five therapy sessions.”

She said the need is high after a fire ruled as accidental displaced 48 veterans on Oct. 26. “One in 10 individuals experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis is a veteran. I think we often overlook those who are living unsheltered, especially those who are veterans living unsheltered. So when we have folks in our community who either plan or just impromptu make a donation to support those in need, I think it really lifts all of our spirits. You know veterans join the military to serve us all and I think we all owe them a little something when they come home and struggle.”

HVAF of Indiana will know how much the Giving Machine has raised for their group by February. The Giving Machine in Carmel is one of just 61 around the world.

