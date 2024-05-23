High school bands make volunteering at IMS a tradition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every year, nonprofits and youth groups work at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during races and events to raise money.

Helping out at the track has become a longstanding tradition for many high school bands, like those at Greenwood Community and Anderson High Schools.

This year, they’ll be helping out in Guest Services by scanning tickets, guiding people to their seats and in the parking lots.

They’ll use the money they earn for fees, trips and even trophies, according to Greenwood drum major Brayden Hefen.

Hefen has worked at IMS in the past and says he and many of his bandmates don’t need to pay out-of-pocket for band-related items because of their work.

“It’s well worth it,” Hefen said. “My freshman year, I parked all season, got all my band fees paid. Then we went on a California trip. We went around Hollywood.”

Groups working guest services can earn up to $120 per member on race days or $100 on other event days.

Greenwood High School teacher Pam Wishmeyer helps coordinate the fundraising efforts at IMS for the band and color guard.

“It’s kind of nice because they are not just waiting on the parents to give them the money,” Wishmeyer said. “They are actually earning the money themselves.”

In Anderson, the band uses the money raised to give scholarships to students.

Administrative band assistant Mary Beth Schoen says it also helps students experience the Indy 500.

“I think everybody, every Hoosier, should go at least once,” Schoen said. “Just having the opportunity to do anything that helps them give them a chance to participate is wonderful.”

Like many of the members in both bands, AHS flute player Delaynie Stanley says she makes it a family affair.

“In the past, I’ve brought multiple, like at least five people, from my family,” Stanley said. “That has helped the band program, because…not only has the money sponsored me; we’ve also helped other people.”

About 2,600 people will volunteer this year during the Month of May, on race day, and during other events at the track, all to fundraise for different causes.

Other organizations also help out in concessions, the gift shop, and with housekeeping.