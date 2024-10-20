Hogan Farms Pumpkin Patch and corn maze gears up for Halloween

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — We’re less than two weeks away from Halloween, and one local pumpkin patch is hoping to keep your fall season spooky and fun.

Hogan Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze in Brownsburg offers plenty of fun for the fall and Halloween season.

All of the pumpkins and gourds are grown locally and vary by price and size, including mini pumpkins, mini gourds, Indian corn, fall décor, and more.

Stacy Bonner, the farm’s manager, said, “It’s been great, we’ve had a lot of fall parties, business outings, family gatherings, it’s good to see everybody having fun.”

The farm-and-pumpkin-themed Corn Maze opened on Sept. 28, and is open Tuesday through Sunday. Bonner recommends to wear boots, long sleeves and pants. Pets are also welcome, but they ask you to clean up after them.

“It’s fun when you get out there, you get surprised when you come back out,” Bonner said.

A kid’s zone is also on site. There is a straw pyramid, pumpkin chess, pumpkin tic tac toe, as well. Children 3 feet and under are free.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October, hay rides are available. The rides typically last 15 to 20 minutes and run from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

There is much more offered out at the Hogan Farms. See the full fall line up by clicking here.