Tips for maintaining peace during family gatherings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the holiday season approaches, many families are grappling with the challenge of maintaining peace and protecting their mental health, especially in an environment of heightened political tension.

Whether you’re hosting or attending gatherings, it’s essential to set boundaries to ensure a stress-free and enjoyable holiday season.

In an interview with News 8 on Daybreak, Dr. Henderson, a clinical psychologist from Indiana University, shared practical advice for managing holiday interactions.

Dr. Henderson suggests a helpful first step before attending or hosting any holiday event: ask yourself, “What can I control as I prepare for Thanksgiving or when hosting others?”

“If I’m a guest, really thinking about what time do I want to arrive? How long do I want to stay?” Dr. Henderson said.

Hosting can lead to a different kind of stress than being a guest, but you can still prepare and have control.

“When I’m hosting, what time do I want people to start coming over? When will I be ready for people to go? So that when those times come, it’s not abrupt for anyone that the transition is happening.”

Another useful tip is to establish a “retreat area” for moments when the conversation becomes heated. Dr. Henderson suggests setting up a cozy spot, such as a corner of the front porch, equipped with space heaters, seating, and refreshments. This gives guests a peaceful space to cool off and take a break if tensions rise.

Dr. Henderson also recommends self-care strategies, saying, “Do something kind for yourself, drink water, light a candle, or change the subject if necessary.”

By setting clear boundaries and staying calm, both hosts and guests can navigate holiday gatherings more easily, ensuring the season remains joyful and stress-free—without letting politics take center stage.