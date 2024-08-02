I-65 Safety and Efficiency comment period opens

Road construction signs are seen Monday, April 30, 2012 in Springfield, Ill. A multi-day closure of southbound Dan Jones Road in Avon will begin Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The I-65 Safety and Efficiency Project Team is simplifying the process for residents to provide their feedback on the improvements underway in southeast Indianapolis.

According to a release, project information is available at several locations.

Residents can pick up a project handout, complete a comment form, and leave a completed form at any of the locations listed below. The handouts will be available through Aug. 9. when the formal comment period associated with the draft environmental documents ends.

A public hearing was held on July 24 and people could sign up to share their comments.

The I-65 Safety and Efficiency Project is designed to reduce congestion, enhance traffic flow, and boost safety along the corridor. The project features increased capacity, pavement patching and resurfacing, bridge upgrades, drainage enhancements, and sidewalk improvements, per the release.

Locations

Eleanor Skillen School 34

10410 Wade Street, Indianapolis, IN

Frederick Douglass SUPER School 19

2020 Dawson Street, Indianapolis, IN

Garfield Park Conservatory

2505 Conservatory Drive, Indianapolis, IN

Garfield Park Branch, Indy Public Library

2502 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN

Salvation Army, Fountain Square

1337 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN

SENSE Charter School

1601 Barth Avenue, Indianapolis, IN

Southeast Community Services

901 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN

Stone Lake Apartments